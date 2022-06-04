Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.93.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

