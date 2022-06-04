Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $703.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $893.21 and its 200-day moving average is $942.73. The stock has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $577.20 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.