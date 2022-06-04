Terracoin Price Tops $0.0251 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $576,212.80 and approximately $170.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,661.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.09 or 0.00634116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.