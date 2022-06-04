Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 4,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

