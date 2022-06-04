Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 10.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 377,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,126,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

