Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $281.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

