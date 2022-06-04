Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 401.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $281.85 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

