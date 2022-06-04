TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $51.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. 375,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.16. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

