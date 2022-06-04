Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

