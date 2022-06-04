Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,452. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.