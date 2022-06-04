Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $369,386.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002919 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043737 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

