Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $327.68. The stock had a trading volume of 742,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.35 and its 200-day moving average is $318.31. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $250.76 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

