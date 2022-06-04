Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells $14,870.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) Director Matthew E. Monaghan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $14,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,419.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 109.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

