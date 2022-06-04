Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Down 4%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.55). Approximately 1,037,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 785,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.66).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.24.

Get Syncona alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £44,720 ($56,578.95).

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.