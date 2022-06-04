Symbol Market Cap Hits $314.98 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $314.98 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

