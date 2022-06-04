Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $338,505.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,223,457 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.