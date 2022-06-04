Swingby 24-Hour Volume Tops $338,505.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $338,505.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,223,457 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

