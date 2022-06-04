S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) vs. Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80%

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 332.97%. S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.61 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.86

Green Thumb Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats S&W Seed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

