Suretly Market Cap Achieves $82,548.07 (SUR)

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Suretly has traded flat against the dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,717.94 or 1.00003193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.