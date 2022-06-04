Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.09 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $888,935.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.07 or 0.06031420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00073578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,627,907 coins and its circulating supply is 356,931,196 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

