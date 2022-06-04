Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.0910 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $537,174.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.69 or 0.05937619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,657,178 coins and its circulating supply is 356,859,380 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.