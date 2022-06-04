Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Insider Michael Wann Sells 42,836 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) insider Michael Wann sold 42,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $48,404.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,825 shares in the company, valued at $686,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Wann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $101,880.98.

Shares of SLGG opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

