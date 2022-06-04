Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMU.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SMU.UN stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.21. 237,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

