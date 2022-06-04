Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

SDIG stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,904,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

