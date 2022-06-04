Strike (STRK) Price Tops $26.08

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $26.08 or 0.00087518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $83.46 million and $19.81 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00444569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,505 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

