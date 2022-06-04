Strike Market Capitalization Tops $84.31 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $84.31 million and $10.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.35 or 0.00088883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,199,669 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

