Stox (STX) Market Cap Tops $215,033.91

Stox (STX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Stox has a total market cap of $215,033.91 and approximately $15,812.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stox has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Stox coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00127756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,735,407 coins and its circulating supply is 50,341,015 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.