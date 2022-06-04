StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.80 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,504,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 310.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,862,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 1,408,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 894,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

