StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35.
Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
