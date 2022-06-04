StockNews.com Upgrades Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CYRN stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.54. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $426,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the third quarter worth $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

