StockNews.com Upgrades Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
CYRN stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.54. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%.
About Cyren (Get Rating)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
