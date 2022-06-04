StockNews.com Lowers Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SILC opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Silicom has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

