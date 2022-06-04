StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.04. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

