StockNews.com Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $362.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.36 and its 200 day moving average is $371.84. KLA has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

