Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$14.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$12.07 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.93.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$91.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.7880766 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

