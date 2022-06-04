STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 503,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

