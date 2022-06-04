Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases $22,082.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $22,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,526,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,934.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STXS stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

