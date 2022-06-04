Stephen H. Kay Sells 668 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roku stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,871,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

