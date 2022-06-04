Step Finance Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Step Finance has a market cap of $360,417.18 and $2.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00481913 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00447718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.