Stellar Price Up 17.4% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $220.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.72 or 0.01759623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00444880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,774 coins and its circulating supply is 24,946,033,357 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars.

