Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

STLD opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

