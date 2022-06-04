Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

