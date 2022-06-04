Stably USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,665.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $480,679.94 and approximately $22,665.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,651.10 or 0.99989356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,244 coins and its circulating supply is 481,311 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

