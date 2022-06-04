Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 719,585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

