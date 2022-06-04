Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,387 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 59,378 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Tripadvisor worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Certares Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.55 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

