Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 350.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,941 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Upwork worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

