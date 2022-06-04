Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $363.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.