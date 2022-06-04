Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 3,487.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

