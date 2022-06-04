Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 67,006 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2,546.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 879.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of CDAY opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

