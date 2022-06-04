Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 150,303 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2,491.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,303 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.46 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.