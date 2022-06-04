Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 538 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,086.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $89,849.06.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $90,185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

